James Middleton shares rare photos offering glimpse into family life: ‘I wish moments like this could last forever’

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, has shared a few rare family photographs from his Berkshire residence. He shared photos of his son Inigo on Instagram. James Middleton shares rare photos offering glimpse into family life (jmidy/Instagram)

The post also includes a heartwarming video of James's wife, Alizee Thevenet. She is seen playing with Inigo and two of their dogs.

“I wish moments like this could last forever,” James captioned the post. “This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella.”

The caption added, “Ella introduce me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us. So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment. Have a lovely weekend everyone”.

Earlier in May, James released the cover of his memoir – Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. The 37-year-old’s book discusses his bond with Ella, a cocker spaniel he adopted when he was 20. Last year, the dog died after he cared for her for 15 years.

In the memoir, James has spoken about his life with Ella, detailing how she helped him meet Alizee, who he married in 2021. In 2023, the pair welcomed Inigo, their first child.

‘What a sweet, special moment’

Many Instagram users flocked to his latest post, with one of them writing in the comment section, “What a sweet, special moment”. “Precious memories and precious new memories- priceless- enjoy,” one user wrote, while another said, “Beautiful photos of your babies!!!” “Beautiful photos!! Dogs are the greatest gift to us,” wrote one.

"A dog has been the greatest gift we could've given our son. Their bonds are so pure and beautiful," one user says, while another wrote, "What a sweet and special moment. Family is everything paws too".