James Webb Space Telescope spots its 1st alien planet: ‘TWA 7b’

Paris : The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its first exoplanet, astronomers said on Wednesday, capturing rare direct images of the relatively small world in the Earth’s galactic backyard. An image of the protoplanetary disk around the star TWA 7, recorded using the European Southern Observatory's Chile-based Very Large Telescope's SPHERE instrument, is seen with an image captured with the James Webb Space Telescope's MIRI instrument overlayed in this image released on June 25, 2025.(Reuters)

The telescope, which can see farther into the universe than anything before it, has turbocharged the search for planets beyond the Solar System since coming online in 2022.

Until now, however, its deep gaze has mostly been used to probe already known exoplanets — to find out key information such as the atmospheric composition — rather than tracking down new worlds.

The discovery of exoplanet TWA 7b, revealed in a study in the journal Nature, “represents a first for the telescope”, France’s CNRS research centre said in a statement.

Webb “has spent an enormous amount of time observing planets that have never been directly imaged,” lead study author Anne-Marie Lagrange of the Paris Observatory said.

Capturing direct images of faraway planets is difficult because they are “very faint” due to a lack of heat, Lagrange said. Even worse, she added, “we’re blinded by the light of the star they orbit.”

But Webb has a way to get around the problem.

An attachment to Webb’s MIRI instrument called a coronagraph masks the star, creating an effect similar to a solar eclipse. The telescope’s infrared vision can then peer through and spot the planet.

Astronomers pointed Webb at the star TWA 7, which is around a hundred light years from Earth — relatively nearby in the universe.

The star, which was first spotted by the Hubble space telescope in 1999, was thought to be a promising target for two reasons.

It is just 6.4 million years old — a baby compared to the Sun’s 4.5 billion years — and still surrounded by a massive disc of gas and dust where planets are thought to form.

The three rings around the star had previously been spotted by the Very Large Telescope in Chile. But inside an otherwise empty section of the second ring, the Webb telescope detected something particularly bright.

Astronomers ruled out that the light was coming from an object at the edge of the Solar System, or from a distant galaxy behind the star.

That could mean only that the light source was a relatively small and cold planet, with a mass at least 10 times lighter than any other exoplanet directly imaged so far, according to the study. AFP