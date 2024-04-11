Japan aims to attract skilled tech talent from India and SE Asia, new visa reforms explained

Japan is setting its sights on attracting skilled tech workers from India and Southeast Asia as part of its plan to increase foreign direct investment to 100 trillion yen by 2030. According to NikkiAsia.com, at a recent meeting, the Japanese Cabinet Office discussed strategies to expand investment and draw in high-skilled tech professionals from these regions. FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 10, 2024, in Washington.(AP)

Japanese government is focusing on four key areas:

1. Increasing investment opportunities

2. Securing skilled tech workers

3. Promoting collaboration with foreign companies

4. Enhancing the domestic business and living environment

Japan Immigration Key Highlights

To facilitate this, Japan is considering revising its residency status system to simplify the process for tech professionals from Southeast Asia and India to work in the country. Additionally, the government is contemplating allowing business establishment procedures to be conducted in English to assist foreign companies in setting up in Japan.

Tatsunori Ibayashi, the Deputy Minister of the Cabinet Office told local media about the government's commitment to achieving the 100 trillion yen investment target. “We have identified priority issues and will accelerate efforts to reach the 100 trillion yen balance of direct investment in Japan.”

New Immigration Policies for Foreign Workers in Japan

Japan is also rolling out a new five-year working visa system to address the labour shortages in various sectors, especially in the country's outlying regions. The new Specified Skills visa will allow lower-skilled foreign workers to enter Japan to work in designated sectors like agriculture, nursing care, construction, and manufacturing.

This visa aims to replace the controversial Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), which has faced criticism for various violations and irregularities. The new visa system, however, is expected to offer a more transparent and above-board system for the admission and employment of foreign laborers.

The government is also considering a path to permanent immigration for these workers. Those with advanced skills can upgrade their status to a long-term residency visa. Currently, this upgrade is planned to start in the construction and shipbuilding industries from fiscal year 2021.