Japan declares emergency; Games still on

apan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday declared a state of emergency from Sunday to May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, imposing some of the toughest measures yet to control a surge in coronavirus cases.

A comparatively sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases has officials and medical professionals worried, even as the government and Olympic organisers insist this summer’s Games will go ahead, which are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in cases in India has been detected in Belgium in a group of Indian students who arrived from Paris. Twenty nursing students, who arrived in Belgium in mid-April after travelling from the Charles de Gaulle airport, have tested positive for the variant.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine should also get the second one despite the rare risk of blood clots.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is probing the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalisation of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

EU leaders, meanwhile, will hold a summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the pandemic.