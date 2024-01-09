Major earthquake hits Japan again, no tsunami warning yet

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan caused strong shaking but no tsunami warning has been given yet, the government said as per news agency AFP. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast, rattling the same part of the country where a powerful earthquake flattened parts of central Japan on January 1. Its aftershocks caused widespread destruction with the death toll surpassing 200 with just over 100 still unaccounted for, authorities said. The 7.5 magnitude quake on New Year destroyed buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure on the Noto Peninsula. Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off central Japan, no tsunami warning(Representational)

Rescuers are still battling against time to clear the wreckage as well as reach almost 3,500 people still stuck in isolated communities, authorities have said as data from Ishikawa showed that 202 people were confirmed dead, up from 180 earlier in the day, with 102 unaccounted for, down from 120.