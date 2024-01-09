close_game
close_game
News / World News / Major earthquake hits Japan again, no tsunami warning yet

Major earthquake hits Japan again, no tsunami warning yet

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Japan Earthquake: The temblor comes a little over a week after a powerful earthquake flattened parts of central Japan on January 1.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan caused strong shaking but no tsunami warning has been given yet, the government said as per news agency AFP. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast, rattling the same part of the country where a powerful earthquake flattened parts of central Japan on January 1. Its aftershocks caused widespread destruction with the death toll surpassing 200 with just over 100 still unaccounted for, authorities said. The 7.5 magnitude quake on New Year destroyed buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure on the Noto Peninsula.

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off central Japan, no tsunami warning(Representational)
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off central Japan, no tsunami warning(Representational)

Rescuers are still battling against time to clear the wreckage as well as reach almost 3,500 people still stuck in isolated communities, authorities have said as data from Ishikawa showed that 202 people were confirmed dead, up from 180 earlier in the day, with 102 unaccounted for, down from 120.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out