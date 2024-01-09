He is Taiwan's most probable next president. His China stand? ‘Ready to…’

Taiwan's leading presidential candidate William Lai said that he wishes for a reopening of talks with China after almost eight years of Beijing's refusal to communicate with leaders of the island, China considers Taiwan its own territory but William Lai said that he wants to maintain Taiwan's de-facto independence amid Beijing's threats. Taiwan Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai answers to press during an international press conference.(AP)

What did William Lai say on China?

“While aspiring for peace, we harbor no illusions,” William Lai said ahead of elections in Taiwan. He added, “We will build up Taiwan's defense deterrence, strengthen Taiwan's capabilities in economic security, enhance partnerships with democracies around the world and maintain stable and principled leadership on cross (Taiwan) Strait relations. Our door will always be open to engagement with Beijing under the principles of equality and dignity. We are ready and willing to engage to show more for the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Peace is priceless and war has no winners."

Who is William Lai?

William Lai is currently Taiwan's vice president and is being seen as the front-runner in the election to succeed Tsai Ing-wen. Most polls show him well ahead of the main opposition Nationalist Party candidate Hou You-yi who has favored eventual unification with China.

How is China acting ahead of Taiwan elections?

As the elections loom, China has steadily increased pressure on Taiwan through barring it from major international gatherings and sending ships and warplanes on daily missions around Taiwan, the island's defence ministry has reported as a growing number of balloons crossed over from China. Over the past 24 hours, Taiwan reported four Chinese balloons had passed over the island and 10 warplanes as well as four warships had entered airspace and waters near the island.