Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12 yrs and above
The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above, a ministry official said on Friday.
