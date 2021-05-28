Home / World News / Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12 yrs and above
The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month.(Reuters)
The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month.(Reuters)
world news

Japan health ministry panel approves Pfizer Covid vaccine for 12 yrs and above

The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST

A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above, a ministry official said on Friday.

The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the United States and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news covid vaccination coronavirus coronavirus pandemic coronavirus crisis + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.