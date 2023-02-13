Home / World News / Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to office after sinus surgery

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to return to office after sinus surgery

Fumio Kishida Health: Kishida at first planned to return to the office on Monday morning but changed the time to the afternoon of the same day, Kyodo reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks.(Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will return to work on Monday afternoon after successful sinus surgery, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Kishida had the surgery in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday to treat a chronic sinus condition.

"We have heard that the surgery was a success, and his post-operative process is going well," Matsuno told reporters on Monday.

While Kishida's condition is good, he has difficulties "talking for long hours," the news agency said, citing sources.

