Japan PM says 'deeply saddened' by deadly South Korea stampede

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he was "deeply saddened" after a stampede at a Halloween event in the South Korean capital killed more than 150 people.

"I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, that took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them," Kishida tweeted.