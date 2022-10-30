Home / World News / Japan PM says 'deeply saddened' by deadly South Korea stampede

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:42 PM IST

“I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks.(AP)
AFP |

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he was "deeply saddened" after a stampede at a Halloween event in the South Korean capital killed more than 150 people.

Read more: South Korea cancels concerts, government briefings after deadly stampede

"I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, that took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them," Kishida tweeted.

japan south korea
