IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
world news

Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST

The stench of alcohol filled the small bar on Sunday as Aoi Hoshino swept up glass from whiskey bottles smashed in a strong earthquake the night before, one appearing to be an aftershock from a devastating quake that hit the Fukushima area in 2011.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.

Hoshino, 46, swept broken glass from some 20 shattered whiskey bottles into a garbage bag in her bar on a back street in the city of Iwaki, roughly 200 km (120 miles) north of Tokyo and not far from the quake's epicentre.

"We were hit by this coronavirus pandemic, and so we were looking forward to reopening our shops, and now this happens," she said, referring to a locally declared state of emergency that had closed her bar from January and was set to lift on Monday.

"It’s just one thing after another."

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was believed to be an aftershock from the magnitude 9.0 quake on March 11, 2011 that set off a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people along a wide swath of northeastern Japan, and the Fukushima nuclear accident, the world's worst in 25 years. The agency warned of aftershocks for several days.

Hoshino said Saturday's quake brought back frightening memories.

"My body immediately reacted, and I couldn’t stop trembling. My legs were shaking too, but I couldn’t gauge whether it was safer to run out or stay in, so I ended up doing a weird little dance," she said with a chuckle.

At least 121 people were injured, NHK national television said, including several who suffered fractures, but there were no reported deaths.

BUILDINGS SHOOK IN TOKYO

The 11:08 p.m. (1408 GMT) quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of buildings across eastern and northeastern Japan. By morning, though, power was restored to virtually all.

Several thousand households remained without water, forcing residents to line up with plastic jugs to receive water from trucks.

Though much of Iwaki appeared as usual, tiles had fallen from the front of at least one building, and the sound of broken glass being swept up echoed from several shops and restaurants.

On the wall of Noboru Endo's hair salon a hairline crack had opened, in the same place a wider one opened 10 years ago, but otherwise there was little damage.

Endo, 64, said Saturday's quake did not compare to the one a decade ago, which went on for several minutes and had weeks of frequent aftershocks.

"We’ve all pretty much gone back to life as usual, save a few areas that are still badly affected," he said of reconstruction efforts in the area.

There was no tsunami this time, and no reports of irregularities at any nuclear plants. NHK reported that about 160 millilitres (5 ounces) of water had leaked from a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Dai-Ni reactor but that this presented no danger.

Shinkansen bullet train service to much of northern Japan was suspended due to damage along the tracks. Service along one line was not expected to be restored until at least Tuesday.

Beermakers such as Asahi Group Holdings and Kirin Holdings, which have factories in Fukushima and Sendai, said they were assessing the impact on their facilities. Kirin said its Sendai plant sustained light damage and it was still checking the situation.

The power outages did not affect any of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccines that arrived on Friday for inoculations that are to start this week, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas, and Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan
Close
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
world news

US lawmaker supports Sindhi protest march against forced disappearances in Pak

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The former president, who has largely stayed out of sight at his Florida home since leaving the White House on January 20, commands fervent loyalty among his supporters, forcing most Republican politicians to pledge their fealty and fear his wrath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump indicates active public life after second impeachment acquittal

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
world news

Biden administration appoints two Indian-origin experts to key positions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Sonali Nijhawan has been named Director of AmeriCorps State and National, and Sri Preston Kulkarni, 42, was appointed the new Chief of External Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups seek action against attacks on them over farm law support

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Sent by the umbrella organisation, National Alliance of Indo-Canadians, the letter was signed by representatives of 28 community bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan tightens noose over NGOs to silence dissent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Activists and rights groups asserted that the crackdown on civil society organisations is part of the authorities' broader plan to silence dissent, reported DW News Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
world news

Trump acquitted, Biden calls it ‘sad chapter’ for democracy

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:13 AM IST
This was the largest bipartisan vote in the impeachment trial of a US president ever. And it reflected the growing disaffection with Trump in the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
world news

Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 AM IST
In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
world news

EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: Report

Reuters, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:48 AM IST
The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
world news

Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

Reuters, Iwaki
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After word of Ducklo’s suspension, Biden aides expressed frustration that he’d been treated too leniently,(AP)
After word of Ducklo’s suspension, Biden aides expressed frustration that he’d been treated too leniently,(AP)
world news

Biden aide Ducklo resigns over report he threatened reporter

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:38 AM IST
President Joe Biden has long made clear he doesn’t accept disrespectful treatment of others by his staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.(AP file photo)
The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.(AP file photo)
world news

What's next for Donald Trump, the Republican Party and Joe Biden?

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The Senate will now be in a position to swiftly confirm Biden's cabinet appointees and work on his legislative agenda as the country struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP