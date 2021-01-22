Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009
Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the country's Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, media reported on Friday, citing the National Police Agency.
According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 percent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year.
According to the data, the number of male suicides last year decreased by 135 and totaled 13,943, while female suicides rose by 885 to 6,976, which was the largest number since 2015. In addition, the number of child suicides in 2020 was the highest on record and totaled 440 students from elementary, junior high, and high schools.
The health ministry believes that the increase in the number of suicides may have occurred due to the changes in the economy and lifestyle that emerged during the spread of coronavirus infection and subsequent restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden names US SEC Commissioner Herren Lee acting head of regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration believes WHO is vital to containing Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senators to ask Biden to restore POW-MIA flag to White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: How US CDC missed chances to spot Covid-19 silent spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing begins mass testing for Covid, Shanghai to test all hospital staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms
- According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox