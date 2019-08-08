New Delhi -°C
Japan’s Mount Asama erupts, weather agency issues warning
Japan Meteorological Agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption.world Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:46 IST
Reuters
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday and issued a warning not to approach the volcano.
The agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 10:08 p.m. (1308 GMT).
There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated vicinity.
