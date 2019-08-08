e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 08, 2019

Japan’s Mount Asama erupts, weather agency issues warning

Japan Meteorological Agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption.

world Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:46 IST
Chris Gallagher
Chris Gallagher
Reuters
Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday, 08 August, 2019.
Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday, 08 August, 2019.( Reuters Photo )
         

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Mount Asama in central Japan erupted late on Wednesday and issued a warning not to approach the volcano.

The agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 10:08 p.m. (1308 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated vicinity.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:46 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Sushma Swaraj Funeral UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliJammu and KashmirArticle 370Amit Shah
    don't miss