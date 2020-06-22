e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan’s Shionogi partners with universities to develop visual coronavirus test

Japan’s Shionogi partners with universities to develop visual coronavirus test

Using this method, patients can take their own samples, and readings can be made without detector equipment.

world Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:31 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Japan approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus earlier this month.
Japan approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus earlier this month.(REUTERS)
         

Shionogi & Co Ltd said it is partnering with Japanese universities to develop a saliva test for coronavirus that can yield visual results in 25 minutes.

The method, known as SATIC, involves heating a sample of saliva and adding it to a reagent that changes color to indicate the presence of viruses, according to a news release by the company on Monday. Patients can take their own samples, and readings can be made without detector equipment.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The accuracy of the tests are equivalent to those by polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests, the company said. Shionogi is licensing the technology from Nihon University, Gunma University, and Tokyo Medical University.

Japan approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus earlier this month, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs.

tags
top news
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In