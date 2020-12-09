e-paper
Home / World News / Japan to order nationwide disinfection against bird flu outbreak

Japan to order nationwide disinfection against bird flu outbreak

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:10 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Tokyo
Officials in protective suits work at a chicken farm where an outbreak of a highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed in Mitoyo, western Japan.
Officials in protective suits work at a chicken farm where an outbreak of a highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed in Mitoyo, western Japan.(Reuters)
         

Japan’s government will on Wednesday call for disinfections of poultry farms across the country to contain an outbreak of bird flu, national broadcaster NHK said.

“The need for vigilance is stronger than in usual years,” chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato was quoted by NHK as saying after meeting with other government officials.

Bird flu has been detected at six regional prefectures since last month in Japan’s worst outbreak in more than four years. Bird flu has also been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

