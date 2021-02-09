Japanese shares end higher after scaling 30-year highs
Japanese shares closed higher for a third straight session, after hitting fresh 30-year highs, as strong corporate results and progress in vaccine rollouts raised expectations of a quick economic recovery.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4% higher at 29,505.93, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.08% to 1,925.54. "Investors bought back stocks whose fundamentals are strong, like chip-related shares," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Airline and railway shares, which had been bought until this morning, became a target for selling as their fundamentals hadn't started to improve yet."
SoftBank Group closed with a gain of 3.41%. The stock had gained more than 5% to hit a two-decade high, driven by its Vision Fund's record profits.
Chip-related shares climbed, with Murata Manufacturing rising 3.21%, TDK Corp jumping 2.65%, Advantest adding 2.26% and Tokyo Electron jumping 1.9%.
Monex Group, the owner of bitcoin exchange operator Coincheck, surged 16.05% as bitcoin jumped after Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.
The airline sector retreated from early gains, with Japan Airlines falling 0.95% and ANA Holdings losing 0.92%.
Automakers fell as the yen advanced against the dollar, with Honda Motor falling 1.19%, Nissan Motor losing 0.02% and Toyota Motor falling 0.54%.
The dollar traded at 104.85 yen, down 0.35% during the Asian trading hours.
The underperformers among the top 30 core Topix names were Hitachi which fell 3.06%, followed by Daikin Industries losing 2.50%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mea Culpa: Stormy Daniels talks about Donald Trump encounter in Cohen podcast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's presidency starts with a giant bet on run-it-hot economics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination, awaits more vaccine deliveries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China witnesses 15% decline in registered newborn babies in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese submarine collides with commercial vessel while surfacing in Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s CanSino Covid- 19 vaccine shows 65.7% efficacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's smartphone shipments rebound to pre-pandemic levels in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clubhouse users in China say service appears to be blocked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese shares end higher after scaling 30-year highs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK mulls tougher testing for international arrivals as Covid-19 variants spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox