 Japan's first private-sector rocket explodes shortly after liftoff | VIDEO | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Japan's first private-sector rocket ‘Kairos’ explodes shortly after liftoff | VIDEO

Japan's first private-sector rocket ‘Kairos’ explodes shortly after liftoff | VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Online video showed the rocket called Kairos blasting off from Wakayama Prefecture, in central Japan, but exploding midair within seconds.

In a setback for Japan's efforts to join the commercial space race, a rocket hailed as the nation's first from the private sector to reach orbit exploded shortly after liftoff.

Japan's Space One's small, solid-fueled Kairos rocket exploded shortly after its inaugural launch in Kushimoto town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan March 13, 2024.(Kyodo via REUTERS)
Japan's Space One's small, solid-fueled Kairos rocket exploded shortly after its inaugural launch in Kushimoto town, Wakayama prefecture, Japan March 13, 2024.(Kyodo via REUTERS)

The Space One rocket, developed by Japanese startup Space One Co., met a fiery end mere seconds after its inaugural launch from Space Port Kii in western Japan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The 59-foot, four-stage solid-fuel rocket, named Kairos, was poised to mark a historic milestone by placing a satellite into orbit, a feat yet to be achieved by a Japanese private company.

Also Read: Swedish firm Saab to make latest rocket launchers in India under 100% FDI

The Kairos rocket, which in ancient Greek means “the right moment,” was carrying a government satellite.

However, hopes were dashed as the rocket burst into flames, scattering debris over nearby mountains and into the sea.

A video from the launch event showed a huge plume of smoke engulfing the area. The video also showed spurts of water shot toward that spot to put out the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or other damage.

Also Read: 'Naughty boy, now obedient': ISRO launches INSAT-3DS satellite atop GSLV rocket

Originally scheduled for March 9, the launch faced delays due to the discovery of a vessel in what was supposed to be an evacuated area.

Space One, founded in 2018 with support from investors like Canon Electronics Inc., IHI Aerospace Engineering Co., Shimizu Corp., and the Development Bank of Japan, had aimed to carve a niche in the burgeoning market for commercial space missions.

The Kairos rocket, though smaller than those of the Japanese national space agency, JAXA, was positioned to offer competitive pricing and frequent launch opportunities, catering to a specific segment of the market.

The failure dealt a blow not only to Space One but also to its backers, including Canon Inc., which saw a 13% drop in shares immediately following the explosion, reaching its lowest point in over a decade, reported Bloomberg.

Japan’s main space exploration effort is led by the government’s NASDA, which stands for The National Space Development Agency of Japan, this nation’s equivalent of NASA of the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On