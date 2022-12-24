Home / World News / Japan's recent heavy snow caused 13 deaths, many injuries

Japan's recent heavy snow caused 13 deaths, many injuries

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Japan Snowfall: Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.

Japan Snowfall: A man clears snow at a parking lot in Kitami, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Recent heavy snow in Japan's north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday.

Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm (two feet), the Meteorological Agency warned.

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 had been seriously injured and more than 50 sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Train and airplane services were disrupted in northern Japan, and some parts of central and western areas experienced traffic disruption, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
