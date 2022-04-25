Japanese drug maker says Covid-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.
The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.
The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.
The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.
The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide for the drug with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.
Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed on Friday after a report the U.S. government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.
On April 13 the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Rocky Swift; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
-
Pakistan seeks to extend IMF loan for one year, minister says
Pakistan requested that the International Monetary Fund extend its loan program for a year and enhance the $6 billion funding to ease financing difficulties for the south Asian country as a new government stepped in this month. Aid from the lender will be critical to bolster the country's finances, after foreign exchange reserves fell to less than two months of import cover.
-
Global military spending tops $2 trillion for 1st time as Europe boosts defences
Global military expenditure has surpassed $2 trillion per year for the first time, and looks set to rise further as European countries beef up their armed forces in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2021, countries spent a total of $2,113 billion on their militaries, up 0.7% in real terms from the year before, according to a report released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.
-
For Macron, congratulatory messages from across Europe, Biden, and Zelensky
US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and several other global leaders tweeted out messages for Emmanuel Macron.
-
France's Macron re-elected, defeats far-right leader: ‘President for all’
France has picked Emmanuel Macron for five more years as the country's president in a historic win, making it the first time that a governing leader of the Fifth Republic, which has been the political system since 1958, has been re-elected. Here are ten points on the France elections. Macron, 44, managed an easy win over far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He took 58.55 per cent of Sunday's vote over his contender's 41.5 per cent.
-
On French polls evening, Paris officers shoot, kill 2 in car, trying to hit them
Police in central Paris shot dead two people on Sunday, firing on a car that was trying to hit them, a police source told AFP on the evening of the French election. France's police oversight body, the General Inspectorate of the National Police, is also expected to be deployed, as is typical following an officer's use of a firearm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics