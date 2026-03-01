Jebel Jais, other tourist sites shut in UAE, remote work advisory issued amid Iran strikes | Key points

Major attractions were shut and remote work advised in the United Arab Emirates following the escalation of the conflict in West Asia on Sunday. Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at targets across the UAE. (AFP)

The UAE came under attack after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on multiple countries in the region, targeting key military bases and installations of the United States.

This came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes.

Since the start of Iran's strikes, three people have been killed and 58 others wounded in UAE, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at targets across the UAE, the ministry said. Among the landmarks which were hit was the Dubai International Airport, which sustained damage due to an aerial strike on one of its main terminal buildings.

Follow live updates on latest developments Iran strikes on UAE and Dubai here

Four people were injured in the incident, while one person was killed in a strike at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Fires and smoke were also seen at The Palm seafront development and Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

Gulf tensions rise as UAE under attack | Key points • Precautionary measures were taken across UAE Sunday, including the temporary closure of major attractions, restaurants and activities, including at Jebel Jais. Operations will resume once conditions are deemed safe.

• Global Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts will also remain closed Sunday in accordance with national guidance, with visitors advised to check official websites for updates on reopening and existing bookings. The Ain Dubai observation wheel will also remain closed owing to safety reasons, ANI news agency reported.

• In Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism, a UAE government entity, will pay for the extended stays of stranded tourists in the capital city’s hotels, CNN reported. A letter from DCT Abu Dhabi shows a request to hotels to extend the stay of guests who have “reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control.”

• This came even as fresh explosions rocked Gulf cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Journalists heard several blasts in Dubai, whereas in Abu Dhabi too, residents heard loud bangs on Sunday evening, according to an AFP report.

• Officials have urged residents, workers, and tourists to only trust and rely on verified official sources for updates, according to Gulf News. They further urged people to follow official guidance and adopt recommended safety measures.

• UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) recommended private sector firms to switch to remote work wherever possible, and directed them to limit employee presence in open areas, Gulf News reported. However, essential workers whose roles require onsite presence are allowed to continue as usual.

• However, the Dubai media office said the private sector in UAE “continues to operate normally, with most commercial activities running without disruption.”