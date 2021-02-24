IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod
Vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. (AFP)
Vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. (AFP)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

According to papers submitted by Johnson & Johnson to the FDA seeking emergency use go-ahead, the vaccine has demonstrated an overall efficacy level of 66% - 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa, a country that is dealing with a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:06 PM IST

The US drugs regulator has virtually cleared the path for a third Covid-19 vaccine, confirming the efficacy and safety of the Johnson & Johnson shot on Wednesday.

J&J’s one-shot vaccine c ould join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.

An advisory committee of experts appointed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet on Friday to evaluate the findings and grant emergency use authorisation.

According to papers submitted by Johnson & Johnson to the FDA seeking emergency use go-ahead, the vaccine has demonstrated an overall efficacy level of 66% - 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa, a country that is dealing with a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.

The vaccination was more effective, at 86%, against severe forms of Covid-19 in the United States, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death among those inoculated.

Unlike Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s jabs, Johnson & Johnson’s one is a one-shot vaccine. It’s also known to be easier to store - it can be kept in refrigeration for three months - and transport. The vaccine does not require extremely cold conditions, which the Pfizer vaccine needs.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries. The company applied for emergency use authorisation on February 4.

The pharma giant expects to roll out millions of doses of its vaccine the next week, pending authorisation, but it is likely to fall short of the expected 10 million by February end.

“We will have 20 million doses of the vaccine to be made available by the end of March and we’re prepared to ship, immediately upon emergency use authorisation, nearly 4 million doses of our vaccine, Richard Nettles, the company subsidiary Janssen’s vice-president of medical affairs, said on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
"In the end, Iran needs to understand that what’s important is to de-escalate and accept the offer of diplomacy that’s on the table, including from the United States,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.(AFP Photo)
"In the end, Iran needs to understand that what’s important is to de-escalate and accept the offer of diplomacy that’s on the table, including from the United States,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.(AFP Photo)
world news

Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Iran this week effectively set a deadline to lift those sanctions within three months, after which it said it would erase surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The B117 variant last week became dominant in Denmark, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all new infections, up from less than 5% at the beginning of the year.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
The B117 variant last week became dominant in Denmark, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all new infections, up from less than 5% at the beginning of the year.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Hospitalisation risk 64% higher with UK Covid-19 variant: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Out of 2,155 people infected with the variant codenamed B117 in the institute's study, 128 were hospitalised, a rate 64% higher than people infected with other variants, the country's Serum Institute said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays.(Bloomberg)
DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays.(Bloomberg)
world news

Congress weighs reforms to troubled US Postal Service over finance woes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:38 PM IST
"Our dire financial trajectory, operational and network misalignment to mail trends, outdated pricing, infrastructure underinvestment, inadequate people engagement, and an insufficient growth strategy – all demand immediate action," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said the EU was working with the IATA, the OECD and the World Health Organization.(AFP)
Officials said the EU was working with the IATA, the OECD and the World Health Organization.(AFP)
world news

EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after Covid-19

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:12 PM IST
However, France and Germany appear more reluctant, as officials there say it could create de facto vaccination obligation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. (AFP)
Vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. (AFP)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:06 PM IST
According to papers submitted by Johnson & Johnson to the FDA seeking emergency use go-ahead, the vaccine has demonstrated an overall efficacy level of 66% - 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa, a country that is dealing with a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT File)
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT File)
world news

PNB scam case: UK judge to rule on Nirav Modi extradition case on Thursday

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The 49-year-old is expected to appear via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where District Judge Samuel Goozee is set to hand down his judgment on whether the jeweller has a case to answer before the Indian courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, is sworn into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, is sworn into his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:48 PM IST
William Burns said the president "wants the agency to give it to him straight, and I plan to do just that and to defend those who do the same."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue divers conduct search operations for victims of a capsized boat in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres west of Egypt's second city of Alexandria on February 23, 2021.(AFP)
Rescue divers conduct search operations for victims of a capsized boat in Lake Mariout, 20 kilometres west of Egypt's second city of Alexandria on February 23, 2021.(AFP)
world news

UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants fleeing Libya drown in Mediterranean

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • The UN migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement that the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At its last plenary in October 2020, FATF concluded that Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan but warned the country that it could not be given “forever” to address outstanding issues. (FILE PHOTO).
At its last plenary in October 2020, FATF concluded that Pakistan had fully complied with 21 of 27 points in the action plan but warned the country that it could not be given “forever” to address outstanding issues. (FILE PHOTO).
world news

FATF to take a call on Pakistan's efforts to counter terror financing tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • FATF’s latest plenary is also being held at a time when the US has been irked by the Pakistan Supreme Court’s acquittal of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
Screengrab from “confessional” video of former Taliban spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.(YouTube)
world news

Pakistan military personnel punished over escape of Taliban figure: Spokesperson

Reuters, Rawalpindi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Liaqat Ali, the former public face of the militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), escaped last year three years after he handed himself in to the military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico.(REUTERS)
Asylum seekers sit inside a tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico.(REUTERS)
world news

US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:11 PM IST
The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg shows a detail of cocaine after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany.(REUTERS)
Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg shows a detail of cocaine after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:04 PM IST
The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly $730 million, the Dutch prosecutors said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry report said the prisoners are facing torture, rape, forced labour, starvation and other inhumane treatment.(AP)
A 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry report said the prisoners are facing torture, rape, forced labour, starvation and other inhumane treatment.(AP)
world news

North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:54 PM IST
According to the report, Pyongyang had been operating a "pyramid fraud-like" scheme to force those held in prison camps to produce quotas of coal and other goods for export.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun sets over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(Reuters)
The sun sets over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:43 PM IST
The number of women on the boards of directors of Britain’s 350 top publicly traded firms has jumped by more than 50% since 2015, meaning that 34.3% of all board seats are now held by women, an independent panel said in a report published Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan looks on at the Trade and Investments conference during his two-day visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan looks on at the Trade and Investments conference during his two-day visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 24, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST
"Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac