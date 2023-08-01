Biden gains ground for 2024, but Trump looms as formidable foe - Age & lack of enthusiasm in Democrats remain key is

President Joe Biden's approval ratings have seen a slight increase, putting him in a stronger position as he gears up for the 2024 presidential contest, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Democrats, once divided about his re-election bid, have now largely accepted him as their representative, though half still prefer an alternative candidate. President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, July 29, 2023.(AP)

Head-to-head race with Trump

Despite improved repo among Democrats, Biden faces a tight race with former President Donald J. Trump in a hypothetical rematch for the 2024 election. The two were tied at 43 percent each in the poll. Trump maintained a commanding lead among likely Republican primary voters, even amid pending criminal charges.

Lack of enthusiasm among Democrats

Biden's support within his party appears wide but not deep, with many Democrats showing lukewarm enthusiasm. Only 20 percent of Democrats said they would be enthusiastic about Biden as the 2024 nominee, while 51 percent would be satisfied but not enthusiastic. In contrast, 26 percent expressed enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential nominee.

Recovery from last year's downfall

Biden's approval ratings have rebounded significantly from last summer when discontent among Democrats about his re-election bid was prevalent. Currently, half of all Democrats are content with him as the nominee, compared to 64 percent who were dissatisfied last year.

Biden maintains strong support from groups that helped secure his victory in 2020, including women, suburban voters, college-educated white voters, and Black voters. However, early signs indicate potential vulnerability with Hispanic voters, who have leaned toward Republicans in recent elections.

Approval rating and economic perception

Biden's current approval rating of 39 percent is historically low for an incumbent president seeking re-election but has seen improvement from 33 percent last July. More Americans now believe the country is on the right track (23 percent) compared to a year ago (13 percent). Additionally, a higher number of Americans view the economy as in good shape (20 percent) compared to 10 percent in 2022.

Concerns about Biden

Among Democrats who prefer someone else as the nominee, age remains the primary concern, with 39 percent citing it as an issue. Job performance is a concern for 20 percent, while 14 percent are looking for someone new.

As President Biden moves forward into the 2024 election, he faces a mixed bag of support and challenges. While his approval ratings have improved, his lack of fervor among Democrats and a neck-and-neck race with Trump indicate a tough fight ahead.