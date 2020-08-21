e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’

Joe Biden had waited 32 years for this moment, having first run for the party nomination in 1987.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:51 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden after his speech during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden after his speech during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP)
         

Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic party nomination for president with a promise to heal and unite the nation and “overcome this season of darkness in America”.

Biden directly criticised President Donald Trump on the pandemic and the economy, and said he is someone who “takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators, and fans the flames of hate and division”.

“This is a life-changing election that will determine America’s future for a very long time,” Biden said, adding, “character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy.”

Biden accepted the party’s nomination in a speech from a hall in Wilmington, Delaware. He was joined by wife Jill Biden on the stage after he finished, and his running mate Kamala Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff. They walked out into the parking lot outside for celebratory fireworks.

Biden had waited 32 years for this moment, having first run for the party nomination in 1987. He had dropped out then even before the primaries over plagiarism allegations. He tried again in 2008, but pulled out after a poor showing in the first of the nominating contests, the Iowa caucus.

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In