Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch
President-elect Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United States and his deputy Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 49th Vice-President in a ceremony that would be historic in ways more than one.
The event will take place on the West front of the US Capitol building days after Donald Trump's supporters breached security and stormed it, resulting in the death of five people.
Trump, who will leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and would not be taking part in the ceremony, wished the new administration good luck in his farewell message. He is the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to decline to attend his successor’s inauguration.
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word,” he said.
Here is all you need to know about the ceremony:
- The event will begin with the singing of the US national anthem at 8.30pm IST.
- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take oaths for office keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic regulations.
- After taking oath, Biden will deliver an inaugural address which is expected to go on for about 20 minutes. He would address the country tackling multiple overlapping crises at a time when nearly 4,000 Americans are dying every day from Covid-19 and many more are out of jobs and at risk of losing their homes.
- The President, first lady, Vice-President and second gentleman will then participate in a Pass in Review, a military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief, on the east front with members of the military.
- Biden will then receive a Presidential Escort to the White House. The Presidential Escort will be followed by a “parade across America” that will feature virtual performances in communities across the country.
- The ceremony will be streamed live on all major American media channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It can also be viewed on BidenInaugural.org/watch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.
- According to the official website bideninaugural.com, the livestream will be hosted by award winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer and it will feature a special message from the first lady.
School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO
- The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
