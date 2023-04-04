Joe Biden paying ‘little attention’ to Donald Trump's arraignment: White House

President Joe Biden was paying little attention Tuesday to the arraignment of his predecessor Donald Trump in New York on criminal charges, the White House said. Former and current US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden(AP)

"Obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on news of the day but this is not a focus for him," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The sole public event on Biden's schedule Tuesday was a meeting with advisors on emerging artificial intelligence technology.