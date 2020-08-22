e-paper
Joe Biden says he’d shut down US over Covid-19 if experts said to

Joe Biden said he will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because “we cannot get the country moving until we control the coronavirus”

world Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:05 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Former US vice president Joe Biden at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, US.
Former US vice president Joe Biden at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, US. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would do whatever was needed to keep the country safe amid the coronavirus pandemic even if that meant shutting down the country.

Biden made the comment in an interview with ABC. The interview airs Sunday night, but clips were provided Friday.

Biden says, “I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.” He adds that if scientists recommended shutting down the country, “I would shut it down.” President Donald Trump is encouraging schools to reopen and people to get back to work. The US has had more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 175,000 deaths.

