Joe Biden storms back into the race with big win in South Carolina

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:12 IST

Former Vice-President Joe Biden posted a decisive win in the South Carolina primaries Saturday that is expected to re-energize his flagging campaign and potentially reshape the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” said Biden at a victory rally in Columbia, the capital of South Carolina. “Now, thanks to you — the heart of the Democratic Party — we haven’t just won. We won big, and we are very much alive.”

Biden’s emphatic victory effectively ended Senator Bernie Sanders’ winning spree that started in Iowa and continued through New Hampshire to Nevada last week. The former vice-president won 48% of the popular beating the senator, who came second, by almost 30 points.

The Democratic race for the presidential nomination now moves to the Super Tuesday primaries/caucuses in 14 states on March 3, which together hold 34% of the 3,979 delegates who will elect the nominee at the party’s convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July. The winner needs more than 1,981. Sanders leads in the delegate count with 57; Biden is second with 51.

The former vice-president entered the race as the frontrunner and remains to lead in the aggregate of polls, but has conceded the that status to Sanders, who has been surging in polls and, more importantly, won three of four nominating contests held thus far, narrowly.

The decisive win in South Carolina is expected to bring Biden’s campaign more energy — he certainly looked more pumped up at the victory rally that he has in a long time — and more money; for a leading candidate he has been unusually cash-strapped and often called broke.

The former VP is appealing to moderates in the party has had to compete for their support with former mayor Pete Buttigieg, senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Tom Steyer, the other billionaire in the race dropped out after the South Carolina primary.

Progressives, including Indian American lawmakers Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, have backed Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren. But with Warren performing poorly in the primaries and caucuses, progressives are rallying around Sander.