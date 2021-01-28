IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation

Biden unveiled a "whole-of-government approach" to put climate change concerns at the center of U.S. national security and foreign policy as well as domestic planning.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:44 AM IST

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a new raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon for job creation.

The orders map out the direction for the Democratic president's climate change and environmental agenda and reverse the policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who sought to maximize U.S. oil, gas and coal output by removing regulations and easing environmental reviews.

"In my view, we've already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis," Biden told a White House ceremony, noting the threats the nation faces from intensifying storms, wildfires, floods and droughts linked to climate change as well as air pollution from burning fossil fuels. "It's time to act."

Biden unveiled a "whole-of-government approach" to put climate change concerns at the center of U.S. national security and foreign policy as well as domestic planning. He said building a modern and resilient climate-related infrastructure and a clean energy future for America would create millions of good-paying union jobs.

"This is a case where conscience and convenience cross paths, where dealing with this existential threat to the planet and increasing our economic growth and prosperity are one and the same. When I think of climate change and the answers to it, I think of jobs," added Biden, who faces pressure from liberals in his own party for aggressive action on climate change.

Biden's measures to address climate change have cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but have drawn opposition from Big Oil, which argues his moves would cost the United States millions of jobs and billions of dollars in revenue with the U.S. economy still battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a stroke of a pen, the administration is shifting America’s bright energy future into reverse and setting us on a path toward greater reliance on foreign energy produced with lower environmental standards,” said Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, the nation's biggest oil industry association.

OIL, GAS LEASES

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said the United States plans to announce a target for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under the Paris climate accord before an international climate summit that Biden will host on April 22.

Biden last week announced plans to rejoin that accord after Trump abandoned it, part of a previous series of climate actions that included blocking TC Energy Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline project from Canada.

China leads the world and the United States is second in greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists link to climate change. Kerry indicated the United States would work with China but would not trade other pressing concerns to make climate progress.

Biden directed the Interior Department to pause new federal oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters "to the extent possible" and undertake a "rigorous review" of existing leasing and permitting practices. The pause will not restrict energy activities on lands that the government holds in trust for Native American tribes.

Biden also set a goal to conserve 30% of federal land and waters to protect wildlife by 2030 and seek to double renewable energy production from offshore wind, also by 2030.

The orders affect large swaths of land onshore in mostly Western states, as well as offshore drilling acreage located mainly in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which combined, make up about a quarter of the U.S. oil and gas supply.

The Western Energy Alliance, which represents drilling companies that operate in Western U.S. states, sued to block the federal drilling freeze hours after the order was signed.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic governor of New Mexico, which relies heavily on revenue from federal lands drilling, said her office would work with the Biden administration for a policy that “takes into account the individual circumstances and near-term financial reality of states like ours.”

Lujan Grisham told Reuters in 2019 that she would seek an exemption from the White House if a federal drilling ban were ever imposed, but has not commented on the idea since.

FOSSIL FUEL SUBSIDIES

Biden also directed federal agencies to "eliminate fossil fuel subsidies as consistent with applicable law." It was not clear which subsidies could be stripped away under the order, given many of the industry's tax breaks are congressionally approved. Biden also said he would ask Congress to end the $40 billion in fossil fuel subsidies through legislation.

The president said his goal was to achieve an electric energy sector fully without carbon pollution by 2035. He cited "environmental justice" in his plan to spur investment in low-income and minority communities disproportionately affected by pollution. He also vowed to help revitalize the economies of coal, oil and gas and power-plant communities.

Environmentalists welcomed Biden's moves. Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, said the president's action "makes clear he is serious about restoring and strengthening American leadership on climate solutions."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House
world news

In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a billboard reading "Please believe these days will pass" on Broadway Market in east London.(AFP File Photo )
A pedestrian walks past a billboard reading "Please believe these days will pass" on Broadway Market in east London.(AFP File Photo )
world news

UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:45 AM IST
UK retail landlords were already grappling with falling rents and values before lockdowns accelerated the shift to online shopping and forced more stores to close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, is sworn in during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Jan. 27, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, is sworn in during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, US on Jan. 27, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken(AP File Photo )
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken(AP File Photo )
world news

US-China can work together on areas like climate change: Tony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:17 AM IST
“It is not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward,” US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
world news

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited, because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in the new South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A social distancing marker is seen on the sidewalk outside of Joseph Jungman Public School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, as Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person learning. (REUTERS)
A social distancing marker is seen on the sidewalk outside of Joseph Jungman Public School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, as Chicago Public Schools suspended in-person learning. (REUTERS)
world news

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:46 AM IST
About 4,300 Americans died of Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the third highest daily toll since the first US case was identified almost exactly a year ago on Jan. 20, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:41 AM IST
Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that led to Trump's unprecedented second impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 27, 2021. (VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 27, 2021. (VIA REUTERS)
world news

UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Ahead of his visit, Johnson said that Scotland as a part of the United Kingdom gained access to a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
In this file photo, funeral home workers remove the body of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus from a residential building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is demanding to meet a visiting World Health Organization expert team, saying it should speak with affected families who allege they are being muffled by the Chinese government. (AP)
world news

Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced

AFP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:31 AM IST
  • Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
Biden administration has withdrawn Trump's order which was a part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration sysstem to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
Lt Gen (retired) Asad Durrani's petition is expected to be heard again by the high court in the second week of February. (TWITTER).
world news

Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
India and the US highlighted the need to collectively address challenges in the post-Covid-19 era and also agreed to work closely on key issues such as counter-terrorism and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (REUTERS PHOTO).
world news

US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
Brazil had the most deforestation, accounting for 61% of the hotspots in the Amazon overall.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 PM IST
  • A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) for U.S. President Joe Biden, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden’s UN nominee urged to counter China, defend 2019 speech

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Thomas-Greenfield, who would be one of the highest-ranking Black officials in Biden’s administration, plans to emphasize “old-fashioned, people-to-people diplomacy” while calling for making the UN more accountable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP