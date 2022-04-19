Home / World News / Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
world news

Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion

Joe Biden to hold the call as Russia and Ukraine enter its 55th day of war.
Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion(Reuters)
Joe Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion(Reuters)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden russia ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A police officer walks past 10 Downing Street decorated with England flags, in London (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

    Watchdog warns UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street

    Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post published by Citizen Lab.

  • Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

    Swedish PM Andersson condemns unrest amid anti-Muslim rallies: Report

    Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several cities across the country following anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies organized by Danish far-right Swedish media reported on Monday, politician Rasmus Paludan. Last Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party scheduled a demonstration that included burning a copy of the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping with the permission of local authorities.

  • People wearing face masks in public in the US. (Image for representation)

    Covid-19: No masks required on planes and trains, rules US federal judge

    The US Transportation Security Administration will stop requiring passengers on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to wear masks, after a federal judge struck down the mandate earlier Monday. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021.

  • A military vehicle is seen in front of a damaged building in Trostyanets, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

    Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff

    Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. "Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive. Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed four people on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.

  • File photo of US President Joe Biden.

    Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine: White House

    President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv, despite Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to demonstrate US support for the fight against Russia by traveling to the embattled capital, the White House said Monday. "There's no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that," Psaki told reporters. A string of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and met with Zelensky.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out