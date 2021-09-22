Joe Biden to hold virtual Covid summit today, push for ending pandemic 'together'

US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual Covid-19 summit on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the White House said in a press release. The aim of the summit is to rally world leaders, philanthropists, civil society, NGOs, and industry “to align on a common vision to end Covid-19 together” by the end of 2022.

The White House further said that “this meeting is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat Covid-19, building out from previous gatherings of world leaders and ministers in fora like the G7, G20, and Act Accelerator”. The United States will “be asking participants to commit to a higher level of ambition by expanding reach in four broad avenues," it added.

These four avenues are: enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms; solving oxygen crisis; making tests, PPEs, therapeutics more easily available, and establishing sustainable health security financing by tracking progress and supporting each other in fulfilling our commitments.

Biden has been pushing for vaccination both domestically and globally and urging people to do their part so the pandemic can end once and for all. “We have the tools to put this pandemic behind us, but we all have to do our part. If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated. And if you’ve gotten vaccinated, reach out to family and friends who haven’t. Let’s finish this once and for all,” he tweeted on September 20.

A White House official told news agency Reuters that the US President will issue a global call to action but this won’t be a pledging conference; however, the US hopes some leaders and partners will come prepared to announce new efforts.

"We need to end the pandemic – as soon as possible, aiming by the end of next year. We also need to build capacity so that all countries, everywhere, are able to prevent, detect, and respond to future biological threats and mitigate outbreaks on their communities," the official said.

Biden, who was in New York for his maiden address at UNGA, will be convening this summit virtually from the White House. More talks on tackling the pandemic are expected to be continued at the G20 Summit in Rome later this year.