IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

During the Trump administration, the Pentagon endured a loss of top-flight civilian talent, in part because of instability at the top.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:59 AM IST

President Joe Biden visited the Pentagon on Wednesday for the first time as commander in chief, taking stock of the military as it pivots from the turmoil of the Trump years and focuses to an unusual degree on domestic and internal issues.

Biden was meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior military and civilian leaders, and addressing the Pentagon workforce.

As defense leaders await direction from Biden on possible new approaches to overseas security threats, Austin is treating the coronavirus pandemic as a top priority and ordering fresh assessments of how to root out sexual assault and extremism in the military's ranks.

Austin himself is in the spotlight after winning Senate confirmation as only the third recently retired military officer to lead the Pentagon. Critics have questioned whether his appointment, which required a congressional waiver, weakens the principle of civilian control of the military.

Austin moved quickly to surround himself with a core of civilian assistants, including Kelly Magsamen, a defense policy expert and former Pentagon official who is now his chief of staff. The deputy defense secretary is Kathleen Hicks, a policy expert and the first woman to win Senate confirmation for that position.

Austin spent 41 years in the Army, retiring in 2016 as a four-star general after heading US Central Command. During Biden's years as vice president in the Obama administration, he worked with Austin on winding down U.S. involvement in Iraq, where Austin was the top commander in 2010-11.

During the Trump administration, the Pentagon endured a loss of top-flight civilian talent, in part because of instability at the top. Trump had two Senate-confirmed defense secretaries, as well as three secretaries who held the role in an acting capacity. Morale suffered and some senior positions went unfilled.

Biden had considered choosing Michele Flournoy to lead the Pentagon; she would have been the first woman in that job. Instead he picked Austin, who is the first Black defense secretary and in Biden's view is the right person at a time of evolving security threats and continuing risk from the coronavirus.

On his first day in office, Austin issued a message to the force that emphasised his commitment to finding ways the military can help the government move “further and faster” to fight the pandemic. Already there are more than 24,000 National Guard members providing logistical support for the vaccine program and giving as many as 50,000 shots per day.

Last week, the Pentagon announced it will deploy more than 1,100 troops to five vaccination centers at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This marks the first wave of increased military support for the national vaccination campaign.

The military is preparing to deploy the first team of about 222 service members to a vaccination center in California, and it says it is ready to deploy four similar teams to other centers when FEMA is ready. FEMA has asked the Pentagon to supply as many as 10,000 troops to staff 100 centers, but Austin is approving the teams incrementally as the locations are identified.

Austin also is pushing for policy adjustments to account for the effects of climate change on military missions, as well as the consequences of extreme weather events on domestic military bases.

Austin is preparing to address other Biden priorities, including an assessment of how to deal with the national security challenges posed by China's modernized and more assertive military. He has said he intends to visit the Asia-Pacific region as early in his tenure as possible.

The Pentagon is participating in an administration assessment of the peace deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban one year ago. The deal requires the United States to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by May, a deadline the Biden administration is reassessing.

Austin also is launching a broad review of how U.S. forces are positioned around the world. In announcing his “global force posture review” last week, he said it will assess the military “footprint, resources, strategy and missions.”

On the home front, Austin has inherited the aftereffects of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. On Inauguration Day, there were about 26,000 National Guard troops in Washington providing security, though the number as of Tuesday had dropped to 6,200. The number is expected to drop to about 5,000 by the end of the month, with the remainder gone by mid-March.

In addition to his ordered reviews of sexual assault programs and extremism in the ranks, Austin has launched a review of all defense advisory panels as part of a move to purge several dozen people who were last-minute appointments in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden donald trump
app
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Imran Khan should not blame others for his party's actions: PDM chief Rehman

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief also commented that corruption had increased in PTI's tenure according to Transparency International and voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
Former US president Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial in Senate.(Reuters)
world news

Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:19 AM IST
House managers serving as prosecutors have focused on Trump’s comments during the Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and urging them to go to the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:10 AM IST
The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review US national security strategy in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
US Capitol Police officers stand outside the US Capitol after police ordered a lockdown of in Washington, US, July 8, 2016.(Reuters Photo)
world news

US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The force will this week hold the vote against acting police chief Yogananda Pittman and others over the Jan.6 violence at the Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had US corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
Protesters take part in a rally.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They are also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members since the military detained them after blocking the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
Motorists are screened as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, California. (AP)
world news

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The eligibility criteria for the vaccination will be determined by each state individually and the pharmacy partners will focus on vaccinating individuals who are eligible for vaccination based on these state-selected criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
President Joe Biden tours the African Americans in Service Corridor at the Pentagon on Wednesday. (AP File Photo)
world news

US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Beijing has said that it reserves the right to respond to any interference on Canada's part and the Canadian side will be held accountable for all the consequences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on February 10, 2021.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:59 AM IST
During the Trump administration, the Pentagon endured a loss of top-flight civilian talent, in part because of instability at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain February 10, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The AstraZeneca vaccine is important because the UN-backed COVAX Facility, which aims to deploy coronavirus vaccines to people in need around the world hopes to start shipping hundreds of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The origins of the pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, are highly politicised, with China claiming that the virus has roots outside its borders.(REUTERS)
The origins of the pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan in 2019, are highly politicised, with China claiming that the virus has roots outside its borders.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues

Agencies, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:46 AM IST
  • Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinise data used by the team, which concluded that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Biden said that the US needs to take on the dangers and opportunities of emerging technologies, enhance its capabilities in cyberspace, ensure that America is positioned to lead in a new era of competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London.(AP Photo)
A sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in London.(AP Photo)
world news

Covid-19 conspiracies fuel anti-semitic incidents in UK: Report

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Although there were fewer incidents at schools or synagogues because of strict pandemic lockdowns, there was a rise in cases at people’s homes, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk by Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
People walk by Westfield shopping centre in Shepherd's Bush, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image )
world news

Brexit poses ‘existential’ threat to some UK firms, BCC says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Businesses are also bracing for extra controls which will apply to imports from the EU from April and July, threatening to coincide with rising economic activity as the UK emerges from lockdown restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
world news

UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Meghan says the articles breached her privacy and copyright, and last month her lawyers asked London High Court judge Mark Warby to rule in her favour without the need for trial later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP