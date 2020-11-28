e-paper
‘Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best in us’: Kamala Harris

“Know that” Biden “will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to,” Harris said in a tweet.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Lavishing praise on the 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans.
Lavishing praise on the 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans.
         

Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best of America, his deputy and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said, asserting that he is a leader the world will respect.

Lavishing praise on the 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans.

“Know that” Biden “will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to,” Harris said in a tweet.

Harris, 56, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, has created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the country’s Vice President.

While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads of the state in various parts of the world in the last several decades, from Mauritius to Fiji, Harris as the vice president of the United States would be the most powerful politician ever.

Biden, in a series of tweets, called for unity in the country.

“This is our moment — ours together — to write a newer, bolder, more compassionate chapter in the life of our nation,” Biden said in a tweet.

“Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus. Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save a life.

“This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight against Covid-19. Let’s remember: We are all in this together,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 61,585,651 Covid-19 cases and 14,41,875 deaths across the world. The US has recorded more than 13 million cases and 264,000 deaths, the highest tolls registered anywhere in the world.

