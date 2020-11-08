e-paper
US Election 2020
‘We did it, Joe’: Kamala Harris congratulates Biden on presidential victory

Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive before Biden speaks, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive before Biden speaks, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington. (AP)
         

Vice Presidential-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after emerging victorious in the US election. In a cheerful clip shared on Twitter, Harris is seen speaking to Biden over a phone call to congratulate her senior in command for the Democrats victory.

‘We did it. We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next President of the United States,” Harris is heard saying speaking over the phone in the video over a phone conversation with Biden.

Political leaders from around the world were quick to congratulate Joe Biden after US networks declared him the winner of the bitter White House race over President Donald Trump.

As crowds poured onto the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration, former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden’s win as “decisive” and “historic”, here are some of the first reactions from political figures across the globe:

