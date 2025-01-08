Justin Trudeau wasn't ‘the one calling the plays’ even when he was prez. Khalistani factor resurfaces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and prime minister. Trudeau’s decision was revealed on Monday in Ottawa, and the Liberal Party is preparing to elect new leadership by late March. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Monday. (AFP)

“Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians,” Trudeau said during his announcement. His resignation opens the door for a succession race to replace him as the leader of both the party and the nation. Trudeau has led the Liberal Party since 2013 and has served as Canada’s prime minister since 2015. He will remain in office until his successor is chosen.

Now, Trudeau’s half-brother, Kyle Kemper, questioned the true extent of Trudeau’s influence during his time in office. Speaking on the Just the News, No Noise TV show, Kemper claimed, “I think he was basically handed a script to read, and ... he's kind of the quarterback. He's not the one actually calling the plays.” Is Canada prez's half-brother alluding to the Khalistani factor that played a major part at Ottawa's Parliament Hill?

Kemper further suggested that Trudeau’s resignation would not drastically change the political landscape. “Him resigning is like the quarterback retiring in this scenario ... those calling the plays will still continue to call the plays,” he added.

Trudeau’s popularity has faced challenges in recent years

After being reelected in 2021, his Liberal Party failed to secure a majority in Parliament. Critics, particularly from the Conservative opposition, have scrutinized his pandemic and post-pandemic policies, contributing to declining public support.

The Angus Reid Institute, an independent Canadian research organization, reported that Trudeau’s approval ratings began to drop as far back as November 2020, roughly nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The long awaited decision, which has been expected for the past couple of weeks, is driven not only by political threats but also the recent end of the allied relations with the Khalaistani who used to support the Prime Minister but who yesterday voted no confidence in December.