Justin Trudeau wins Canada vote, loses majority

Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in parliament but lost its majority in Monday’s balloting. That means it will have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 02:41 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave as they go on stage at Liberal election headquarters in Montreal.(AP)
         

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in a surprisingly strong showing in Canada’s national elections, claiming a “clear mandate” on Tuesday despite a parliament and nation increasingly fractured along regional lines.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party took the most seats in parliament but lost its majority in Monday’s balloting. That means it will have to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.

After the narrow victory, Trudeau appeared on stage in Montreal and exclaimed in French, “What an unbelievable night!”

With results still trickling in, the Liberals had 157 seats - 13 short of 170 needed for a majority in the 338-seat House - while the Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, had 121.

After the win, Trudeau struck a conciliatory note, saying, “To those who did not vote for us, know that we will work every single day for you, we will govern for everyone.”

About four hours after counting began, it became clear that the Liberals were going to emerge as the largest party. Liberals were upbeat after the win, having avoided the need for forming a coalition with other parties.

Trudeau, 47, prevailed after a series of scandals had somewhat dimmed his appeal of late.

Modi congratulates Trudeau after win

New Delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Trudeau for returning to power.

“Congratulations @JustinTrudeau. India and Canada are connected by shared values and a strong commitment to democracy as well as plurality. Looking forward to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations,” Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 02:41 IST

