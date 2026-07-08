K2 Airways cargo plane missing: Search launched after Boeing 737-400 from Sharjah loses contact near Karachi

Authorities in Pakistan have launched a search effort for K2 Airways Cargo 737 AP-BOI after the flight did not land as scheduled in Karachi.

Search efforts are underway after a K2 Airways cargo plane lost contact before its scheduled landing in Karachi (Unsplash/ representative image)

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The flight (KTA1732) was on its way from Sharjah to Karachi when it lost contact with the air traffic controllers.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) early Wednesday night that a search and rescue operation was underway after the K2 Airways aircraft, with five crew members aboard, was reported missing off the coast of Karachi, as per PAA.

In a post on X, the PAA said the K2 Airways Boeing 737 cargo flight was on the route from Sharjah to Karachi at 9:18pm PST when it reported a navigational system issue and was promptly guided by the Karachi Area Control Centre.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, at time 2121 PST, aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending and with rapid heading change, subsequently radar contact and communication was lost approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi,” the PAA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, at time 2121 PST, aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending and with rapid heading change, subsequently radar contact and communication was lost approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi,” the PAA said. {{/usCountry}}

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What the flight data shows

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According to Flightradar24, preliminary ADS-B data showed that the aircraft first lost altitude, then climbed again, before suddenly losing altitude for a second time.

The last signal from the aircraft was received at 16:21 UTC. At that point, it was flying at 1,100 feet above mean sea level (AMSL) and was descending at a reported rate of 22,400 feet per minute.

Flightradar24 said that preliminary ADS-B data “indicate a possible crash.”

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According to the flight tracker, the aircraft named AP-BOI is a Boeing 737-4M0(BDSF), which began service with K2 Airways in 2024, as per Flightradar24.

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“It began flying as a passenger aircraft, originally with Aeroflot in 1999, then with Garuda Indonesia in 2004. In 2012, the aircraft was converted to a freighter and operated by TNT Airways, then ASL Airlines."

Rescue operation underway

According to The Express Tribune, the Pakistan Navy sent its warship PNS Zulfiqar to the area to help with the search and rescue operation.

A Pakistan Air Force SAAB aircraft and a Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft also joined the search. In addition, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation's commercial ship Lahore was sent to assist in the operation.