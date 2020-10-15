e-paper
Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests Covid-19 positive

Kamala Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:54 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Wilmington
Joe Biden's presidential campaign said on Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on October 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a travelling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that October 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m.

