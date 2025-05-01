Menu Explore
Karachi University flooded, several areas affected after water pipeline rupture

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 04:03 PM IST

A major water pipeline rupture at the University of Karachi has flooded the campus, damaging infrastructure and disrupting water supply.

A major water pipeline rupture at the University of Karachi has caused widespread flooding, damaged critical infrastructure, and disrupted water supply to several neighborhoods across the city, according to reports by The Express Tribune and Dawn.

The water inundation caused significant losses, with chemicals and laboratory equipment worth millions of rupees destroyed(X/@nahdt5)
The water inundation caused significant losses, with chemicals and laboratory equipment worth millions of rupees destroyed(X/@nahdt5)

The rupture, which occurred on Tuesday, involved a seven-foot-wide pipeline and left several parts of the university campus submerged. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) reportedly took 24 hours to shut off the water supply, a delay that resulted in severe damage, including the flooding of roads and the Chemistry Department’s laboratory.

The water inundation caused significant losses, with chemicals and laboratory equipment worth millions of rupees destroyed. Around 15 faculty members were directly affected, and the university was forced to close immediately.

KWSC officials confirmed that due to the damage, approximately 200 million gallons per day (MGD) of water will not be supplied to the city during the ongoing repair process. The affected areas include Mehmoodabad, Gulshan, Johar, Old City Area, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, DHA, and Clifton.

KWSC spokesperson Abdul Qadir Shaikh stated that repair work is expected to take around 96 hours, during which the water supply to many neighborhoods will be partially halted. The leak reportedly surfaced early Tuesday morning, prompting emergency action. However, substantial flooding had already occurred by the time the water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station was suspended.

KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Ali Siddiqui visited the University of Karachi to assess the situation firsthand and urged residents to conserve water during this crisis. He also directed teams to begin repair operations immediately once the water levels subsided.

As work continues to repair the pipeline and restore water services, affected residents and university staff are grappling with the aftermath of the flooding and the ongoing water shortage.

