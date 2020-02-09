e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Kashmir to remain cornerstone of Pak’s foreign policy: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Kashmir to remain cornerstone of Pak’s foreign policy: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019.

world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 10:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Kashmir issue would continue to remain the “cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy”.

Chairing a meeting here with the leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a follow-up to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the PoK’s Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on February 5, Qureshi said that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia region.

“Kashmir would continue to remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” Qureshi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry (FO).

During the meeting, which was also attended by PoK leader Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the participants called for the complete removal of lockdown on communication and media in the Kashmir valley.

Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

tags
top news
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘CAA, NRC divisive, will damage democracy’: Goa Archbishop tells Centre
‘CAA, NRC divisive, will damage democracy’: Goa Archbishop tells Centre
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news