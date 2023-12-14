Kate Middleton faces royal scrutiny as she completes fewer duties than peers because of this reason

Kate Middleton, also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, has found herself under the spotlight for the number of royal engagements she completed this year. The Princess of Wales, who took on a more prominent royal role after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, carried out 128 engagements by December 2023, fewer than some other working royals. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. (Dan Charity/pool photo via AP)

The Telegraph reported that Kate's engagements fell short of those completed by her father-in-law, King Charles, and Princess Anne, who led with 425 and 457 engagements, respectively. While the numbers sparked some criticism on social media, it's essential to consider Kate's role as a working mother raising three children.

Acknowledging her responsibilities as a parent, Kate has consistently prioritized her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge's engagements notably increased from the previous year, where she completed fewer than 100. This shift suggests a careful balance between royal duties and family commitments.

Kate's decision to decline an invitation to the Earth Shot Prize ceremony in Singapore earlier this year exemplifies the couple's commitment to placing family first. Prince George was reportedly stressed with school, prompting Kate to stay home and support her children rather than attend the event overseas.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton navigate the delicate balance between royal obligations and parenting, their commitment to providing a more private life for their children remains evident. While some may question the number of engagements, the couple's decision to prioritize family resonates positively with many who commend their dedication to raising their children outside the intense royal spotlight.

As the Cambridge children grow older, it is anticipated that Prince William and Kate will gradually increase their royal engagements. For now, the couple's commitment to family values continues to shape their approach to royal responsibilities, reflecting a genuine dedication to their role loving parents.