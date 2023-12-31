close_game
Kate Middleton is avoiding 'direct attacks' on Prince Harry-Meghan because…

Kate Middleton is avoiding ‘direct attacks’ on Prince Harry-Meghan because…

Mallika Soni
Dec 31, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Kate Middleton has been criticised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle many times.

Kate Middleton is "avoiding attacks" on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite being "strategic", a royal expert told GB News. She refrains from using her style choices to send "direct messages" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jennifer Von Walderdorff, a Sustainable Fashion Consultant said.

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince Louis meet well-wishers after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.(AP)
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Prince Louis meet well-wishers after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.(AP)

“The royals wear looks strategically. It is part of their role to not offend the King, the institution, the country or the company that they're hosting or being hosted by. Depending on the occasion or engagement - they will ensure they are in keeping with the environment and remain either neutral or inoffensive,” Jennifer Von Walderdorff said.

The Princess of Wales avoids "hidden agendas" with her clothing, she said, explaining, "But [for Kate] having a nefarious hidden agenda, this feels unlikely."

“To wear colour in support of a charity, country and celebration is 'on brand' with the royals in general. Kate will continue to wear strategically put-together looks, as it is simply her duty, more so now as a princess,” the expert added.

Kate Middleton has been criticised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, both in the the former's memoir and the couple's Netflix docuseries.

The fashion consultant claimed: "From my perspective, there is no direct attack on Meghan and Harry, but more so playing by the rules and [she] does that the best. Meghan has spoken up about how it is important not to detract from senior royals by the colour and style choices worn and [the need] to play the role perfectly. So Kate will ensure she plays by the rules and doesn't put herself in the firing line."

Meghan has spoken up about how it is important not to detract from senior royals by the colour and style choices worn and [the need] to play the role perfectly. So Kate will ensure she plays by the rules and doesn't put herself in the firing line."
