Kate Middleton labelled ‘greatest asset’ for the future of the monarchy

Kate Middleton has been called the "greatest asset" to the royal family as she recovers from cancer. GBN America host Nana Akua has said that reports of Kate being seen "out and about" with the family was a "good sign.” However, Akua added that this is "not an indication that she is returning to public life" in the near future. Kate Middleton has been called the "greatest asset" to the royal family (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)(AP)

During a discussion, commentator Lizzie Cundy agreed with Akua that the Princess of Wales being seen out with her family is "fantastic news.” "Globally, everyone is asking how is Catherine? Everyone loves her, everyone is worried about her. So a glimpse of just seeing her out and about is a wonderful thing,” Cundy said.

‘It just shows how worldwide she's actually loved’

Cundy wished Kate well amid her treatment, adding that she was happy the princess was "taking her time to come back to public service". "She knows that the whole world's eye is going to be watching her, and she needs to be fully well,” Cundy said. "I think it's a great thing. It just shows how worldwide she's actually loved. Everyone wants the best for her and can't wait to see her."

Akua echoed Cundy’s thoughts and said that her daughter believes that "younger generations also love her,” referring to Kate. "It's true. Even my daughter rolls her eyes when I say 'what do you think of Meghan Markle?'” Akua said.

"When I say 'what about Princess Catherine?', she goes, 'oh, we love Catherine, she's amazing, she's so cool'. And so the younger generation love her, she really is amazing,” she added.

Cundy then went on to say that Kate is the "greatest asset" for the future of the monarchy. "We all wish her well. She is the Royal Family's greatest asset. She is the jewel in the crown,” she added.

"When I got the news of her illness, even the taxi man had to pull aside because he was crying. That's how much she means to people. That's how much she's in our lives,” Cundy added. "We feel we actually know her. We miss her, we love her, we want her back. But it's really great news that she's out and about, it's great news for everyone."