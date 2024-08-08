Kate Middleton stays ‘very calm’ as she realizes she has only ‘one shot at this’

Kate Middleton is focusing solely on her recovery as she undergoes cancer treatment and absolutely avoiding any unnecessary “drama”, according to a royal author. The 42-year-old princess has been receiving chemotherapy for the past five months after publicly disclosing her diagnosis in March. Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public view since her cancer announcement in March. She was last seen at the Wimbledon tennis championships last month. Earlier this year, she shared that she was “making good progress” but admitted to experiencing both “good days and bad days” during chemotherapy.

Royal expert Robert Jobson told Hello!, “She’s very calm.”

“She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health.”

Jobson added, “You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

Royal Author claims for Kate, ‘her children come first’

While Jobson did not specify the particular drama Kate is avoiding, it is well-known that she has been caught in the ongoing tension between her husband, Prince William, and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

Jobson, who recently released the book ‘Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen,’ emphasized that Middleton is clear about her priorities and will not be hurried into resuming royal duties prematurely. “That takes quite a lot of courage because you’re in a very alienated world,” Jobson explained.

“But I think she realized that she only has one shot at this. She’s got three young children, and they have to come first.”

The royal author noted, “The difference between her and other people is that in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it’s only going to get more and more official.”

With only two major public appearances this year, Kate plans to step back from the spotlight to focus on her recovery. Recently, it was announced that she will join the royal family at Balmoral for their annual summer retreat.

Later this month, she will travel to the luxurious Scottish estate with her husband and children, marking her longest journey in 2024 since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.