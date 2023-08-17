Home / World News / ‘Keep faith’, says Blinken to American national detained in Russia: Report

‘Keep faith’, says Blinken to American national detained in Russia: Report

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 02:32 AM IST

Blinken told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible," CNN quoted the source as saying.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Wednesday with American citizen Paul Whelan, who is being held in a Russian prison, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (REUTERS)

Blinken told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible," CNN quoted the source as saying.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow and jailed for 16 years in 2020 on spying charges. He has denied the accusations.

The United States has designated Whelan as "wrongfully detained," a term that effectively says the charges are bogus and the case is politically driven.

U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, visited Whelan in May in the prison in eastern Russia where he was being held.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out