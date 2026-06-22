'Heard the answer': Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK PM in tearful goodbye

The United Kingdom is set to see a new prime minister after Keir Starmer, on Monday, announced his intention to step down from the top post after two years in office. The announcement from the Labour leader comes amid the buzz of Starmer's resignation due to pressure from fellow Labour leaders. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after nearly two years in office as the UK Prime Minister (AFP)

Addressing a sudden press conference outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer stated that one of the key questions the Labour party was asking if he is "best placed to lead the party till the next general elections." Follow LIVE updates on UK PM news

"I have heard the answer, and I accept it with good grace," said Starmer as he announced his intention to resign.

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said, adding that every decision he has taken in his two years in office was about "putting the country I love first."

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"Inherited a LEGO party" In the run-up to his announcement, Starmer reflected on Labour's landslide win in the 2024 general election and stated that he inherited a "Lego party, a party that was broken, and politically, financially and morally bankrupt."

"I was told that the party is finished, but we proved them wrong," he added, recalling the party's historic win, which marked the return of a Labour government in the UK after 14 years.