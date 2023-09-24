Killer nurse Lucy Letby experimented with various techniques to hurt babies, medical expert claims

Killer nurse Lucy Letby experimented with multiple techniques to hurt babies during her career, the chief medical expert at her trial claimed. Lucy has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release for killing seven babies in her care, and attempting to kill six others as a neonatal nurse in Chester Hospital in Cheshire, England. The 33-year-old is now being considered one of the most prolific child killers in the history of the United Kingdom. A handout image taken from police bodycam footage released by Cheshire Constabulary police force in Manchester on August 17, 2023, shows the nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at home in Chester on July 3, 2018 (Photo by Cheshire Constabulary / AFP) (AFP)

According to Dr. Dewi Evans, Lucy used hard-to-detect methods to carry out the murders. Among her barbaric acts, she displaced tubes and injected air into her victims.

Dewi said he was asked to review the notes of 48 babies, of which he found 18 cases very concerning. None of these were included in the trial.

Many of the cases he found concerning involved babies who had breathing tubes removed or displaced in 2014. The doctor believes these were the methods Lucy initially preferred for harming them. “For so many breathing tubes to come out, and they can come out accidentally, but for so many to come out over such a short period of time in what I consider to be a good neonatal department, that is very concerning,” he told The Sunday Telegraph, adding that one case even involved an insulin poisoning death.

‘There are undoubtedly more cases of insulin poisoning’

“It wouldn’t surprise me if she committed another insulin poisoning or two where doctors didn’t measure the insulin level after death,” said Dewi. “If you do not measure the insulin level then you can’t know whether there was foul play. There are undoubtedly more cases of insulin poisoning.”

Lucy once attended a training course that highlighted the dangers of air embolism, following which her murders began to pile up. According to NHS, “An air or gas embolism is a bubble that becomes trapped in a blood vessel and blocks it.” It adds, “Air or gas embolisms can cause serious and potentially fatal conditions, such as a stroke or heart attack.”

“As far as I am aware, there were no air embolism deaths before she went on that course,” Dewi said. “It was after she discovered that method, the deaths really increased.”

It has been revealed that multiple warnings about Lucy went unheeded by the hospital. Shockingly, the Countess of Chester Hospital Foundation Trust contacted the Cheshire Constabulary, which is the police force responsible for the area, only in early May 2017. This was about a year and a half after doctors at the hospital began raising suspicions about the babies’ deaths.

Prosecutors are set to announce whether Lucy will face a new trial over six outstanding attempted murder charges. Previously, the jury failed to reach a verdict on these charges.