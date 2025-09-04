Kim Jong Un's aides clean surface after Putin meet to 'erase DNA'? Video goes viral

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for China’s victory parade. A video surfaced online after Kim Jong Un met with Putin, featuring the North Korean staff cleaning every object touched by Kim Jong Un during his meeting. The report voiced alarm about reports of women with disabilities being subjected to forced sterilisation and forced abortion.(AP)

Although the leaders have held bilateral meetings in the past, their appearance together at the Victory Parade marks the first occasion where Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un have all met simultaneously. On Wednesday, a grand victory parade was held marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japanese forces in World War 2.

The footage shared widely on social media shows two of the staff members of Kim moving swiftly after the meeting and cleaning the furniture where Kim sat. One of the members can be seen polishing the backrest of the chair while another carries the drinking glass on a tray.

Attempt to erase DNA?

From the chair to the sides of the table, everything is being wiped clean. The reason behind the decontamination by Kim’s aids remains unclear.

However, there have been unconfirmed theories that the North Korea is taking precautions against the powerful security services of Russia.

Earlier, there was speculation that members of the Russian president’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) collect Putin’s human waste, including his faeces, when he travels abroad. Reportedlyy, it was done to ensure that Putin’s health parameters remain confidential.

The report claimed that Putin's excrement and urine contain valuable information, suggesting that foreign intelligence or spy agencies could analyse his waste to gain insight into his physical condition and potentially much more.

The meeting between the two world leaders on Wednesday went well, with Russian President Vladimir Putin thanking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for deploying his army in parts of Russia during the conflict with Ukraine.