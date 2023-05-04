In Photos: King Charles' ‘coronation chair’ which has been used for 700 years

Buckingham Palace revealed that an array of historic chairs will be used for the coronation of King Charles. The historic St Edward's Chair, which was made over 700 years ago and was first used for the coronation of King Edward II in 1308, will be used for the moment of Charles' crowning, the palace informed. The Coronation Chair, also known as St Edward's Chair or King Edward's Chair, is pictured inside Westminster Abbey in London.(AFP)

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the service, the palace said in a statement.

The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King's Coronation.(Reuters)

The Chairs of Estate which will be used during the early parts of the service and for the coronation of Camilla were made for the coronation of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953. King Charles and Camilla will also be seated in the Throne Chairs during some parts of the coronation which were made for the coronation in 1937 of King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Mother.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection "have been conserved, restored and adapted as required," the palace revealed.

