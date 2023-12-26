King Charles mocks Prince Harry-Meghan in speech? ‘Selfless people…'

In his Christmas message, King Charles III reflected on the health of the planet and wars that are raging in the world. Standing beside a Christmas tree in Buckingham Palace, the monarch spoke of the message of Jesus’ life in serving those less fortunate. King Charles then went on to honor the “selfless army” that forms the “backbone of our society” and helps others. Britain's King Charles III waits on the church steps after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service.(AFP)

“My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do,” he said in his second Christmas speech since he ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

King Charles also said that he was encouraged to see awareness growing of the need to protect the earth.

“To care for this creation is the responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none,” he said, adding, “We care for the earth for the sake of our children’s children. My heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another, going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do."

The video which played as King Charles spoke showed highlights from his trip to Kenya, Queen Camilla and his eldest son, Prince William, heir to the throne, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their three children during their royal duries.

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020 were not seen in the video.

Talking about the “increasingly tragic conflict around the world,” a reference to wars in Ukraine and Gaza, King Charles said, “They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and to seek their good as we would our own. My heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another, all who are caring for our common home and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know.”