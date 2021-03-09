Kremlin calls NYT report on planned US cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cyber crimes.

The report, on March 7, said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks in response to the hacking of SolarWinds software that U.S. officials say was conduced by Russia, something Moscow denies.

"This is alarming information," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "This would be pure international cyber crime."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON