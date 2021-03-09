Kremlin calls NYT report on planned US cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'
- The report, on March 7, said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks in response to the hacking of SolarWinds software that U.S. officials say was conduced by Russia, something Moscow denies.
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cyber crimes.
"This is alarming information," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "This would be pure international cyber crime."
The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Pardubice was the first entire region of the country's 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
