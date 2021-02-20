Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned to court on Saturday to hear his lawyers appeal against what they say was a politically-motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations he said were trumped up. The West has condemned the case and is discussing possible sanctions on Russia.
As proceedings got underway, a relaxed-looking Navalny said he had heard about a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights asking Russia to free him, a request that Moscow swiftly dismissed as unlawful.
Speaking from a glass courtroom cage, wearing green trousers and a patterned shirt, Navalny told the presiding judge it would be good if the court would now let him go.
Later on Saturday, he is due to appear in court again for what is expected to be the culmination of a separate slander trial against him.
In the slander case, Navalny stands accused of defaming a World War Two veteran who took part in a promotional video backing constitutional reforms last year that let Putin run for two more terms in the Kremlin after 2024 if he wants.
Navalny, who returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a military-grade nerve toxin in Siberia, described the people in the video as traitors and corrupt lackeys.
He has said his comment was not specifically directed against the veteran however, and that the authorities are using the charge to smear his reputation.
State prosecutors have asked the court to fine Navalny 950,000 roubles ($12,800) for slander.
Navalny's arrest and jailing sparked nationwide street protests in Russia, but his allies say they have now paused serious demonstrations until the spring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan air force officer, US instructor killed in US plane crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France sends assault warships to South China Sea for combined military exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Representatives of 9 foreign embassies, EU attend Navalny's hearings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas reels from power outage: Impact in pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for Covid-19 jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extreme weather testing Biden's disaster management skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin critic Navalny back in court for jail appeal, possible fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine, says PM Mishustin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan appoints US-trained defence minister, China sends 8 jets into Taipei
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin man sentenced for fraudulently selling workout supplements in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden believes US will approach normalcy defeating Covid-19 by year end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran's Lanka visit aims at gaining support for J-K issue against India: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jakarta faces severe monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox